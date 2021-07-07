Chandigarh reopens swimming pools for players, may reimpose curbs at Sukhna Lake

The UT administration on Tuesday announced more relaxations while considering closure of Sukhna Lake in the evening on weekends to avoid crowding.

In the Covid review meeting held on Tuesday, the administration decided to open a few swimming pools of the sports department, but only for players.

Also, only players who have been administered at least one dose of vaccine will be allowed to use the pools. They will also have to be tested for Covid every fortnight.

The administration has allowed larger gatherings, increasing the number of guests at events like weddings to 100 or 50% capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less.

All adult guests and staff of the hotel/banquet hall need to have received at least one dose of vaccine or have a negative RTPCR report of last 72 hours.

Liquor vends have been clubbed with the category of restaurants, bars and eateries, and allowed to open till 10.30pm.

To avoid crowding, the restrictions on opening Sukhna Lake for only four hours in the morning and two hours in the evening on Sundays have been withdrawn.

In the meeting, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore expressed serious concerns over crowding at the lake and directed police authorities to ensure strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour there.

Badnore directed officials to consider closing the lake during evening on weekends if visitors continued to flout Covid protocols and crowding was observed even after opening it for the whole day.

He also asked MC and UT officials to ensure compliance of his earlier orders of cleaning road gullies and choes of the city, as monsoon was expected to revive shortly.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the hospital had resumed elective surgeries and they were conducting around 140 surgeries daily, while around 1,600 patients were admitted currently.

He said the number of mucormycosis patients being received daily had drastically come down to around four per day. The fatality rate due to the fungal infection had also decreased to 11% at PGIMER.

Dr Ram shared that a 2,000 litre per minute (LPM) oxygen plant will become functional by Wednesday.

GMCH-32 director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur said the hospital had 22 active cases of mucormycosis. She shared that elective surgeries had been started and patients were being given appointments for physical OPDs as well.

Sharing the vaccination status, health services director Dr Amandeep Kang said 5,66,601 doses had been administered in Chandigarh so far. The city currently has 26,199 doses and they were exploring the possibility of starting mobile vaccination by using CTU buses from next week. A special vaccination camp has been arranged at Sukhna Lake as well, she added.