Chandigarh | Reprimanded for consuming liquor, duo vandalises dhaba in Sector 22

Two unidentified persons allegedly vandalised the premises of a dhaba in Sector 22 after they were told by the staff not to consume liquor outside the premises. Police are scanning the closed-circuit television cameras in the area to identify the accused.

The incident took place around 11:30pm. The restaurant staff spotted the accused consuming liquor in a car parked outside the premises, and reprimanded them. Irked by this, the accused went away after threatening to inform the police. Half an hour later, they returned with a rod and a sword, and started vandalising the premises.

As per the police, the accused smashed the glass door at the entrance and also attacked the person sitting at the counter.

The cook also sustained minor injuries in the attack.

The windshield of a vehicle parked outside the dhaba was also damaged.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that the accused were heard saying that they belong to a gang, however, police are still probing the matter.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.