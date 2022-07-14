Chandigarh resident arrested with illicit liquor

Police arrested a man recovering illicit liquor from his possession. The accused, Vishnu Kumar of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. He was caught with two boxes (24 bottles) of country-made liquor near BSNL turn, Phase 2, Industrial Area. A case under Excise Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

17-yr-old apprehended with drugs

Chandigarh A 17-year-old juvenile was apprehended with habit-forming drugs and heroin during checking and recovered 46 injections — 23 promethazine hydrochloride and 23 pentazocine lactate — along with 10.25 gm heroin from his possession near Shani Mandir, Railway road, Mauli Jagran Complex. A case was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Juvenile nabbed for snatching

Chandigarh A juvenile was apprehended for snatching in Phase 2, Ram Darbar, while his accomplice is still at large. The police said that the juvenile had allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a minor along with ₹2,500 cash from a minor and fled. A case was registered at the Sector 31 police station.