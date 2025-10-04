Chandigarh resident attacked by miscreants in Zirakpur, case registered

A resident of Industrial Area, Chandigarh, was attacked by a group of unidentified men near Hotel Regenta in Zirakpur on September 28, police said on Thursday. Zirakpur police have registered a case under sections 115(2), 120(2), 351(2), 100 and 101(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against five unidentified men, all of whom are still absconding. (HT Photo for representation)

The victim has been identified as Archit Pandey. In a complaint filed on Thursday, the victim said that he had gone to Zirakpur to attend his friend Aman’s birthday party. Around 3.30 am on September 28, while returning after the celebration, Pandey and his friends noticed a car honking aggressively behind their motorcycles near Hotel Regenta.

Pandey said when his friend Ritik stopped his motorcycle, five men jumped out of the car carrying sticks, attacked him while Ritik managed to leave the spot. “When I shouted for help, the group fled,” he alleged.

Pandey’s friends Aman and another companion arrived and rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he received treatment for his injuries.

Zirakpur police have registered a case under sections 115(2), 120(2), 351(2), 100 and 101(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against five unidentified men, all of whom are still absconding. An official said teams are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and nearby roads to identify the attackers.