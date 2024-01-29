 Chandigarh resident booked for duping job aspirants of ₹55 lakh - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh resident booked for duping job aspirants of 55 lakh

Chandigarh resident booked for duping job aspirants of 55 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 29, 2024 12:56 PM IST

The accused told the complainant that he worked as a peon in a government office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, and assured helping his relatives get jobs in government departments

Police booked a Manimajra resident for allegedly duping multiple persons of 55 lakh after offering them help bagging government jobs.

Police booked a Chandigarh resident for duping job aspirants of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 lakh in Mohali. (HT File)
Police booked a Chandigarh resident for duping job aspirants of 55 lakh in Mohali. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Paramjit Singh, 40, of Kishangarh, Manimajra.

The complainant, Ashok Kumar, 60, of Rangian village, Kharar, told police that he met the accused three years ago at PGI, where his wife was admitted.

“The accused told us that he worked as a peon in a government office in Sector 17 and assured me of helping my relatives to get jobs in government departments. My relatives paid him a total of 55 lakh,” Kumar said, adding that the accused helped four of 22 of his relatives get jobs as peons, but they were soon replaced by other candidates.

“Despite several requests, the accused didn’t even return the money”, Kumar added.

A case was registered at the Mullanpur police station.

