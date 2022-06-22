Chandigarh resident duped of 5.5 lakh by man posing as nephew’s friend

A fraudster duped a Sector-27 resident of ₹5.5 lakh after posing as his nephew’s friend urgently requiring money.

In his complaint, Brahm Datt Arya said he received a call from an international number on June 9. The caller said he was his nephew’s friend, who lives in Canada, and needed ₹12.55 lakh to renew his visa.

The caller even had him talk to an agent, following which Arya deposited ₹5.5 lakh through different instalments in the caller’s bank account.

Eventually, he realised he had been duped and approached the police, who lodged an FIR under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station.