Chandigarh resident gets 10-year RI for carrying banned injections

A local court has sentenced a Sector-56 resident to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing banned injections.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on Lovepreet, alias Prince, who was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the prosecution, a police team was on patrolling duty near the CITCO petrol pump in Sector 56 on October 29, 2017.

Around 6.30 pm, the team noticed a man coming from the opposite side, holding a white polythene bag in his right hand. But on spotting the police, he got perplexed and started walking away speedily.

The police team stopped him and on frisking him found him carrying 14 vials of buprenorphine (2 ml each) and 14 vials of pheniramine maleate (10 ml each) injections.

As the accused failed to produce any permit for the injections, he was booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.

Holding the accused guilty, the court observed, “The nature of offence and recovery of commercial quantity of contraband containing buprenorphine from the conscious possession of the convict does not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, lest it may give wrong signal to society, thereby encouraging propagation of delivery and possession of such psychotropic substances that are hazardous, damaging and are potential reason for spoiling of youth.”

