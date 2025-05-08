Menu Explore
Chandigarh residents asked to Pay property tax by May 31 to avail rebate

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 08, 2025 08:48 AM IST

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar on Wednesday urged the city residents to pay property tax by May 31 to enjoy rebate of 10% on commercial and 20% on residential properties.

Chandigarh MC chief asked all the property owners to check their current demand along with arrears on the official e-Sampark portal and urged them to ensure timely payment of property tax within the stipulated rebate period in order to avail the applicable rebate benefits. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh MC chief asked all the property owners to check their current demand along with arrears on the official e-Sampark portal and urged them to ensure timely payment of property tax within the stipulated rebate period in order to avail the applicable rebate benefits. (HT Photo)

“The property tax rate on commercial and industrial properties has been revised from 3% to 5% of the Annual Rateable Value (ARV) and has only increased by two times on residential lands and buildings. At present, in Chandigarh, approximately 31,000 properties are assessed under commercial property tax, while around 1.08 lakh properties fall under residential property tax,” Kumar said.

He said that residential property owners can avail a 20% rebate, while commercial property owners receive a 10% rebate by paying their property tax through any mode of payment during April 1 to March 31, Cheque and DD mode are acceptable upto March 25.

The last revision in the property tax structure was done in the year 2020.

The commissioner further said that these revisions are a significant step towards ensuring enhanced revenue generation, improved service delivery and greater financial autonomy for the MC. The demand notices, reflecting the current year property tax and applicable arrears, are currently being issued to all the owners of commercial, industrial, institutional, government and residential land and buildings.

He appealed all the property owners to check their current demand along with arrears on the official e-Sampark portal and urged them to ensure timely payment of property tax within the stipulated rebate period in order to avail the applicable rebate benefits.

