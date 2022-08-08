Chandigarh residents’ body raises issues with MC chief

The Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held a meeting at the Sector 43 community centre on Sunday which was also attended by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and chief engineer NP Sharma.

Mitra addressed various issued raised by residents. She said MC has been keeping track of garbage collection vehicles through GPS and the recently launched integrated command and control centre. She also spoke about pruning of trees and how officials have streamlined the process of getting approvals.

CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri handed over a memorandum with the residents’ problems to Mitra and asked her to involve RWAs in ground-level committees so they can share location-specific inputs with the MC.