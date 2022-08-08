Chandigarh residents’ body raises issues with MC chief
The Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) held a meeting at the Sector 43 community centre on Sunday which was also attended by municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra and chief engineer NP Sharma.
Mitra addressed various issued raised by residents. She said MC has been keeping track of garbage collection vehicles through GPS and the recently launched integrated command and control centre. She also spoke about pruning of trees and how officials have streamlined the process of getting approvals.
CRAWFED chairman Hitesh Puri handed over a memorandum with the residents’ problems to Mitra and asked her to involve RWAs in ground-level committees so they can share location-specific inputs with the MC.
-
Four arms smugglers held in Faridkot with foreign-made pistols
Faridkot : Police have arrested four persons with firearms, including sophisticated foreign-made pistols, in Faridkot district, police said on Sunday. The firearms include two Czechoslovakia-made Ceska Zbrojovka-Narodni Podnik Strakonice (6.35mm) automatic pistols and a Brazil-made Taurus pistol (9mm) that fetch lakhs of rupees in the black market, said officials. The accused were identified as Mohammad Tariq of Uttar Pradesh and Balwan Singh of Haryana of Fatehgarh Sahib, Lakhwinder Singh Lakha.
-
UP reports 992 new covid cases, one death in Kanpur Dehat
Uttar Pradesh reported 992 new covid cases on Sunday which was 90 more than the previous day. Also, one death was reported from Kanpur Dehat. Gautam Budh Nagar reported highest 205 new covid cases while Lucknow reported 114 new cases, according to the data from the state health department. In all, 70 patients recovered in Lucknow taking the number of active covid cases to 664 and among them seven are admitted to hospital.
-
Yogi to address BJYM meet closing session today
Agra Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the youth leaders of BJP Yuva Morcha during the closing session of the three-day meet here on Monday. “We had blessings and guidance from BJP leaders Swatantra Dev Singh, Brajesh Pathak, Sudhanshu Dwiwedi, Sambit Patra, Sunil Bansal and Pankaj Singh, who were in Agra for the first two days of the three-day meet which will end with address by our chief minister,” said Braj region secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, Gaurav Rajawat.
-
FDA file 5,768 cases in three years, only 1,168 convicted
In the last three years, the Maharashtra food and drugs department has filed 5,768 cases of food samples found non –conforming and convicted only 1,168, as per the data released by FDA, According to FDA officials, the food safety officers draw in food samples and send them to laboratories recognised by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India for analysis. FDA filed 1,150 civil cases of which 666 were convicted.
-
‘Revenge’: Convict who died in Tihar was murdered by jail staff, finds CBI
A gangster fed up with paying bribes, a jailer angered by gossip and wanting vengeance, and corruption and assault — these new threads are central to the Central Bureau of Investigation's version of events in the murder probe of Ankit Gujjar, killed inside Tihar jail a year ago. On July 29, the central agency arrested assistant superintendent Dinesh Dabas and head warder Deepak Chikara on charges of murder.
