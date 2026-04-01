Chandigarh: Residents cry foul over liquor vend near schools

Residents of Sector 21 in Chandigarh have voiced strong opposition to the proposed opening of a liquor vend at Shop No. 28, 21-C, citing its close proximity to schools and its location within a densely populated residential and market area. Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the matter would be examined. (HT Photo)

The controversy centres around the vend’s location near Manav Mangal School and the Government Senior Secondary School, institutions that collectively cater to nearly 5,000 students. Residents argue that the presence of a liquor outlet in such close vicinity not only undermines public safety norms but also exposes children to undesirable influences.

Sumita Kohli,a resident of Sector 21 highlighted that the issue is not just about distance but also about placement. “The vend is situated in the centre of the sector, surrounded by residential houses and a busy market. Children have to cross this area daily to reach school. Even if the permissible distance is 50 metres, how can one justify a liquor shop so close to where students pass every day?” she said.

Residents also expressed concerns over the potential for public nuisance. With an open area near the site, locals fear it could become a gathering spot for people consuming alcohol, thereby creating discomfort for women, children, and senior citizens. “There is no guarantee that people won’t sit outside after drinking. This area is frequently used by families and school-going children,” Ramesh Batra, another resident added.

The issue has gained further traction in light of the revision in excise policy, which reduced the minimum distance between liquor vends and educational institutions from 100 metres to 50 metres. While the rule may technically permit such establishments, residents argue that it violates the “spirit” of safety guidelines.

Responding to the concerns, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the matter would be examined. “If it is found that local objections are valid and school operations are being affected, we will consider relocating the vend within the sector,” he assured.