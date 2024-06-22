Chandigarh: Residents oppose hike in power tariff, BJP questions Tewari’s absence before JERC

Amid high drama, hundreds of city residents, stakeholders and political leaders, cutting across party lines, opposed the UT administration’s proposal of 19% hike in power tariff during the public hearing organised by the Joint Regulatory Electricity Commission (JERC). The meeting was organised at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday to seek suggestions from stakeholders on the rate revision. (HT)

The meeting was organised at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, on Friday to seek suggestions from stakeholders on the rate revision. In a petition filed before the JERC, the UT electricity department has proposed an average 19.44% hike for financial year 2024-25.

Terming the proposal unjustified, Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), urged JERC to reject any domestic sector tariff hike for 2024-25. Chander Mukhi Sharma, an AAP leader, called for an audit of the electricity department’s infrastructure before approving any tariff increase to avoid future hikes.

The UT Powermen Union also raised concerns about staff shortages, lack of promotions despite available positions and security issues. They urged filling of over 900 vacant posts and regularisation of outsourced employees.

Arguments started when Congress leaders demanded that a provision be made to provide 300 units of free electricity to poor residents of the city, as promised in the party’s Lok Sabha manifesto. Objecting to the demand, BJP leaders criticised the Congress for making promises that cannot be fulfilled. While both parties were levelling cross allegations, the presiding officer abruptly concluded the hearing and left the venue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Arun Sood questioned newly elected MP Manish Tewari’s absence from the meeting. “He was urging people to attend this meeting and oppose the proposal, but where is he now? Even city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor gave a miss to this crucial meeting. How are they standing with the city residents then?” questioned Sood.

Not attending official meetings before taking oath: Tewari

Tewari took to X with his response, stating, “Some constitutionally challenged eminences of BJP tried to create an unnecessary brouhaha about my alleged absence at the JERC hearing to deflect attention from the vital question of a 19% arbitrary tariff hike in electricity rates. There is a difference between a MP and a MP (elect). I have deliberately refrained from attending any official meeting till I formally take the oath of office.”

Tewari also questioned how many JERC hearings did former MP Kirron Kher attend in the past 10 years? “My guess would be perhaps none for it is not imperative on MPs to do so. They can always file their objections in writing. In any case, our institutional view on the arbitrary tariff hike was represented by our colleagues from Congress and AAP. If BJP is so concerned, they can demand that their government simply withdraw the power hike proposal. Incidentally I was the first person who had flagged the unjustified power tariff hike.”

Meanwhile, the CRAWFED team, led by its chairman Hitesh Puri, attended the JERC meeting to oppose the increase, but was not given the chance to present its view point. “CRAWFED condemned the political drama and appealed to JERC to reconduct the meeting without the involvement of political parties,” Puri said.