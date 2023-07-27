Chandigarh MC parking policy: Haryana leaders miffed; residents welcome monthly passes

A day after the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House approved a marginal hike for four-wheelers registered within tricity, while doubling parking rates for four-wheelers registered outside, city residents welcomed the decision and expressed interest in buying monthly passes for cheaper parking rates.

However, political leaders of Punjab and Haryana, cutting across party lines, objected to the MC decision, while terming it “discriminatory” and “illegal” as Chandigarh is the capital of the two states.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “SAD strongly opposes the decision and demands its roll back. SAD Chandigarh president and councillor Hardeep Singh Buterla had also strongly objected to it in the House.”

“It is an unprecedented and retrograde decision to discriminate among people of different states of the country on a state-to-state basis. Everybody visiting the city should be treated on par,” Cheema added.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Every family in Chandigarh has traces in Punjab and Haryana. Several people living in Chandigarh have four-wheelers registered in various districts of Punjab and Haryana, and even from other states. Chandigarh MC must take this decision back.”

Punjab AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said, “This is an anti-people and anti-democratic decision. AAP has always demanded and supported free parking for all in Chandigarh. The hike will put extra burden on the pockets of people from outside tricity.”

Even Haryana Assembly speaker and BJP leader Gian Chand Gupta termed the decision wrong: “I fail to understand the basis of such a decision. This decision will not be able to stand legal scrutiny and if implemented, will be definitely challenged in court.”

In the 35-member MC House, the BJP has a clear majority with 14 councillors, one more than AAP’s 13. The Congress has seven seats and the SAD one. The fee hike decision was supported by both the BJP and the Congress.

City mayor Anup Gupta said, “If Punjab and Haryana claim rights over Chandigarh, they must give the same rights, including reservations in education and jobs, to Chandigarh people as given to state residents. This decision is for people of the tricity, as they will pay half the amount compared to outsiders. For locals opting for a monthly pass, only ₹10 will be charged per day ( ₹300 for monthly pass) for parking in any MC lot, except those near Elante Mall, Fun Republic and Piccadily Mall.”

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said, “The policy will generate more revenue for MC. When Chandigarh needs financial help, Punjab and Haryana never step forward. They just claim their rights over the UT without giving any benefit to its residents.”

Chandigarh Resident’s Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM), Chandigarh Business Council and various industrial associations met the mayor on Wednesday and appreciated the MC House decisions, including free parking for two-wheelers and electric vehicles.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh said, “Free parking has been provided at MC parking lots for 15 minutes. The ₹300 monthly pass will also be quite beneficial, especially for traders.”

BJP, Congress joined hands to pass agenda: AAP

A day after AAP councillors were suspended and marshaled out from the House meeting, they held a press conference on Wednesday where they accused the BJP and Congress councillors of joining hands to clear the parking agenda.

“The two parties have joined hands to keep AAP councillors away from discussion during key House agendas. We had never used the word “chor” and “corrupt” for councillors. Besides, all statements were made outside the House during a press conference and not in the meeting. We maintained decorum in the meeting and were still suspended as part of a plot,” alleged AAP councillor and leader of opposition Damanpreet Singh.

“They wanted to get the parking agendas approved. So, they forcibly sent us out. We will meet the UT administrator in this regard,” the councillors said.

On Tuesday, eight AAP councillors were suspended and forcibly removed by marshals on the orders of the mayor after the Congress and BJP councillors demanded apology from AAP councillors for terming them “thieves” and “corrupts” during a press conference by AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang on June 14. Five other AAP councillors had also walked out of the meeting, alleging “injustice”.