Chandigarh: Rights panel takes cognisance of unhygienic fruit-washing video

The Punjab State & Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a widely circulated social media video allegedly showing a fruit vendor in Sector 26 washing seasonal fruits with detergent water. The incident has raised significant concerns regarding public health and food safety. Food adulteration, particularly involving harmful chemicals or unsanitary practices, is a recognised global public health hazard. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The video, which went viral under the caption “Shocking video of main sabzi mandi Sector 26, Chandigarh,” reportedly depicts a fruit cart vendor engaged in the unhygienic practice. When confronted, the vendor allegedly claimed this practice is common among many in the area.

Justice Sant Parkash, chairman of the commission, has directed that the matter be immediately brought to the attention of the director, health services; the commissioner, food safety; and the secretary, mandi board. These officials have been instructed to investigate the issue urgently and submit a detailed report, with responsible senior officers appearing in person before the Commission.

Food adulteration, particularly involving harmful chemicals or unsanitary practices, is a recognised global public health hazard. Such acts can lead to severe health complications, including kidney failure, liver disorders, and even cancer. Residents depend on fruits, vegetables, milk, and other perishable items for daily nutrition, making food safety a critical concern.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 27, 2025.