Chandigarh: Rights panel to issue mandate for cyber security sessions in city schools

Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), in light of the incident last week where a student from a school was apprehended for morphing and using objectionable pictures of nine students with an artificial intelligence tool, will issue a mandate to conduct cyber security sessions in all schools of the city, both private and government.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that the department is also working on rooting out what caused the mishap to occur in the first place. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the student has been apprehended in the matter, the commission is taking forward the issue of cyber security.

CCPCR officials held a meeting with the school in which the incident took place and cybercrime officials of the Chandigarh Police.

CCPCR chairperson Shipra Bansal said, “Security of the children has emerged as the issue from this incident. While the cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is already holding sessions for children in various schools, we will make a mandate that it be done in all schools of the city.”Details of this will be announced along with an advisory for the safety of children that the commission is compiling which will also be sent to all schools.

Adarsh Kohli, professor of clinical psychology at PGIMER said this is happening because adolescents get a sense of achievement and thrill from such activities due to decreased moral standards and poor parenting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking about the incident, Bansal said, “With the advent of technology and gadgets, it is becoming harder to track the activities of children. Parents also have their limitations so teachers have to become counsellor for the students.”

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that the department is also working on rooting out what caused the mishap to occur in the first place.

“We are awaiting the final inquiry report. We will sit with the CCPCR and discuss what further changes in policy or infrastructure are needed,” he added.

Superintendent of police (cyber) Ketan Bansal said, “Parents need to keep tab on online activity of kids. They shouldn’t give kids personal phones. They should encourage kids not to share their personal information or photos online.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that there is a need for cyber curriculum in schools which the cyber cell has already shared with the UT education department.

While parents of the girls alleged that their photos had been obtained from the school’s portal, the school had refuted this and said with social media everyone’s pictures are freely available on the internet.

President of Independent Schools Association, HS Mamik said, “While sex education is also necessary, it is also important to talk to the students about consequences. Knowing what such an action can do to their future, students will not cross the line.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON