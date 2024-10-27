Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Rose Fest in February 2025, MC to seek 1.1 crore budget

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 27, 2024 07:56 AM IST

The Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to organise the three-day annual Rose Festival in February 2025, at a cost of 1.1 crore, the proposal for which will be tabled in the upcoming House meeting on October 29.

In 2024, the MC had slashed its budget to 98.76 lakh and done away with star attractions – the light and sound show and the helicopter ride. (HT File)

An MC official said that various arrangements, on last year’s pattern, will be made, for which prior approval of funds will be required. The MC is yet to decide on bringing back the joy helicopter ride, which is a major crowd puller.

In 2024, the MC had slashed its budget to 98.76 lakh and done away with star attractions – the light and sound show and the helicopter ride.

During the House meet, the MC will also discuss the revised recruitment rules for fire and rescue services. “The existing recruitment rules were notified in 2015, and now as per the directions of Chandigarh administration, the rules will be revised on the central government pattern. The major changes in the recruitment rules include streamlining of physical measurements of the firefighters and making the rules gender neutral.” As far as the recruitment rules related to the post of clerk, steno, senior assistant and superintendent are concerned, they are all being prepared by the establishment branch of MC office, being common cadre.

