Electric buses helped Chandigarh admn save diesel worth 8.4 crore

Since the introduction of electric buses in the city in September 2021, the UT administration has saved diesel worth ₹8.42 crore. Electric buses in Chandigarh have travelled over 50.15 lakh km, thereby saving 10.03 lakh litres of diesel, amounting to around ₹ 8.42 crore. (HT Photo)

As per data shared by the UT transport department, 80 electric buses — 40 from Eicher and 40 from Ashok Leyland — are currently plying in the city and more than 70 lakh passengers have travelled in them in the past 18 months.

These buses have travelled over 50.15 lakh km, thereby saving 10.03 lakh litres of diesel, amounting to around ₹8.42 crore. Besides, use of e-vehicles for public transport has also saved 2,600 tonnes of CO2 emission.

On a daily basis, approximately 20,000 passengers travel in the mini-electric buses.

Chandigarh saw a daily average passenger ridership of 95,000 in the last year, while the electric buses saw an average of 20,000 passengers riding them daily.

The data further detailed that the average cost of running electric buses was ₹28-30 per km, while it was ₹38-40 per km for diesel buses. There are 597 buses in the CTU fleet, of which 443 operate on tricity routes.

UT transport director Pradhuman Singh said the transport department was planning to replace all diesel-buses with electric ones by 2027-2028.

