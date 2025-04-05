Scammers exploiting Ghibli art for cyber fraud, caution Chandigarh Police

Amid the surge in digital artwork inspired by Studio Ghibli animation style, Chandigarh Police have cautioned residents against cybercriminals exploiting the trend to carry out data theft, online fraud and malware attacks. The advisory by Chandigarh cyber police also warns about phishing scams, where cybercriminals send deceptive e-mails posing as official Studio Ghibli promotions or giveaways. (HT Photo)

Through an advisory, Chandigarh cyber police shared that one of the most prevalent scams involved fake online shops, claiming to sell official Ghibli merchandise or exclusive fan art. These fraudulent websites often harvest personal and financial data, send counterfeit products or vanish entirely after a transaction.

The advisory also warns about phishing scams, where cybercriminals send deceptive e-mails posing as official Studio Ghibli promotions or giveaways. Victims are tricked into clicking on links that redirect them to clone sites or malicious downloads, often resulting in malware infections or identity theft.

Another alarming trend is the circulation of ransomware and malicious software disguised as free Ghibli wallpapers or digital content. Once downloaded, this software can lock devices, steal browser data or gain unauthorised access to personal files.

The advisory also highlights the emergence of counterfeit artist profiles. These accounts impersonate real Ghibli fan artists to trick followers into making payments for fake commissions or to collect personal information under false pretences.

Residents have been advised to purchase Ghibli merchandise or download content only from trusted and authorised sources. Also, avoid clicking on unsolicited links or downloading free content from unverified platforms. Sensitive information, such as credit card numbers, passwords or addresses, should not be shared unless the platform is secure and verified.