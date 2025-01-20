Chandigarh schools lead in transition rate from secondary to higher secondary classes

The city has the highest transition rate from secondary classes (Classes 8 and 9) to higher secondary classes (Classes 10 and 11) as per the recently released Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) Plus report released by the Union Ministry of Education for the 2023-24 session. There are 2,65,706 students enrolled in Chandigarh schools and 10,237 teachers. (HT File Photo for representation)

As per an analysis compiled by the UT education department of the report, the city has a transition rate of 100% from secondary to higher secondary classes. Chandigarh is the only Union Territory and state with 100% rate. Meanwhile, the transition rate from upper primary (Classes 5 and 6) to secondary is 98.6%, while that of from primary (Class 1 onwards) to upper primary is also 100%.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This implies that almost all students are transitioning into the next academic levels as defined by the National Education Policy (NEP) and it is because of the quality of education imparted in the city’s schools, especially government schools.”

The city also has a retention rate of over 100% for all the academic levels including primary, upper primary, secondary and upper secondary classes. This implies that the city not only retains its original strength of students in the classes but adds on new students, likely who have migrated to the city from other states in the further classes. While the dropout rate in secondary classes is 2.9%, it is much lower than the national drop-out rate at 14.1%.

While the city has 230 total schools, interestingly 76% of these schools are from class 1 to class 10 or 12 which is the highest in India and much higher than Puducherry at 53% and Delhi at 40%.

There are total 2,65,706 students enrolled in city schools and total 10,237 teachers in the city’s schools.

Chandigarh best in country in school enrolment

As per the UDISE Plus report, Chandigarh has the highest gross enrolment ratio (GER) from Class 6 up to Class 12 among all states and UTs of the country. As per the report, the GER for upper primary classes is 121.1%, for secondary classes is 109.7% and for higher secondary classes is 109.3%. Even for primary classes, the GER in the city is 100.6%. However, it’s not the highest in the country as Meghalaya scored 178.4% in the category.

As per the report, city schools are leading among all the states and Union Territories (UTs) of the country in the installation of rooftop solar panels. As much as 75.2% of all schools in Chandigarh have solar power plants installed on their roofs. This figure is much higher than other states and UTs. Delhi comes second with 33.4%.