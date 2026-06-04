Chandigarh schools to have 10 bag-free days this session, teach students life skills

To bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world skills, UT government schools will observe 10 bag-free days this academic year, in keeping with a Samagra Shiksha circular issued under the National Education Policy 2020. Schools have been asked to prepare annual work plans, involving all subject teachers, and submit quarterly activity reports. (HT File)

On these days, students will engage in hands-on activities, ranging from pottery, carpentry, robotics, artificial intelligence, handicrafts, educational games, environment and greening activities, animation, and fashion designing among others.

They will also undertake visits to museums, science parks, and hospitals, and interact with local artisans, craftsmen and other professionals. The idea is to inculcate the spirit of teamwork, creativity, and dignity of labour, an official said.

The first round is scheduled for July 4, with subsequent bag-free days will be spread across July, August, October, November, and December. A circular to this effect has been issued by the state project director to principals of all Government Model Senior Secondary School, Government Model High School, Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, and Government Model Middle Schools in the city.

While no marks or grades are attached to these activities, teachers are to observe the students and assess them informally for individual strengths. Children with special needs are to be included with dedicated guidance.

Schools have been asked to prepare annual work plans, involving all subject teachers, and submit quarterly activity reports.