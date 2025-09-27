Chandigarh: Scooterist who claimed biker’s life gets one-year jail

Seven years after a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a scooter in Sector 20, a local court has awarded one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) to the scooter’s female rider. When the quantum of sentence was pronounced, the convict prayed for a lenient view, saying she was a woman and a first-time offender. Stating that she should have driven her vehicle with care and caution, the court observed that there was dereliction of duty on her part. (HT File)

According to case files, the victim, Paras Ram Pandey, a resident of Sector 20-C, worked for the Punjab animal husbandry department.

On May 3, 2018, he was on his way on a motorcycle near his house, when a scooter rammed into his two-wheeler head-on.

Both Pandey and the scooterist, Sakshi, also a resident of Sector 20-C, were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for treatment.

But Pandey succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Sakshi was subsequently booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 19 police station.

She was arrested and her vehicle was taken into police possession. Following investigation, police submitted the chargesheet. Sakshi pleaded not guilty and opted for a trial.

During the trial proceedings, the prosecution examined 11 witnesses, including eyewitnesses, police officials and health officials.

The accused had claimed she was being falsely implicated and it was the motorcyclist who was riding on the wrong side of the road at a high speed.

The defence counsel also argued that there were material contradictions in the statements of the prosecution witnesses and no independent witnesses joined the proceedings.

The court concluded that it was proved on record that the accused drove her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, endangering the safety of others and she had failed to prove how she was falsely implicated.

She was convicted under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

When the quantum of sentence was pronounced, the convict prayed for a lenient view, saying she was a woman and a first-time offender. Stating that she should have driven her vehicle with care and caution, the court observed that there was dereliction of duty on her part.

For offences under Sections 279 and 337, she was sentenced to three-month RI, with ₹500 fine. But for offences under Section 304-A, the court handed her a one-year RI, with ₹5,000 fine. All sentences will run concurrently.