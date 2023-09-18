Chandigarh: Sector 22 Shopping Fest kicks off

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Sunday inaugurated the Sector 22D Shopping Fest-2023 in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the inaugural event to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (HT Photo)

The mega fest, which is returning after a gap of six years, will conclude on January 1, 2024, with a final draw. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the inaugural event to celebrate the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sector 22 Market Welfare Association president Arvind Jain said the festival will offer gold and diamond jewellery, clothes, luggage, watches, crockery, suiting and shirting, and other general items at attractive prices. “The market has been decked up with extensive lighting and different types of decorations for the festival,” said Jain.

The final draw prizes include seven cars, eight TVs, eight ACs and eight fridges. Draw coupons will be provided against purchases of ₹10,000 and above at jewellery outlets and ₹2,000 and above at other stores.

“There will be a vibrant and festive atmosphere, featuring entertainment, cultural events and interactive experiences, fostering a sense of community and excitement among participants. Shoppers can also take advantage of late night shopping at the fest,” said Jain.