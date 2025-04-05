Chandigarh firing case: How was accused shifted to Hoshiarpur, court asks jail official

The NIA court has asked for an explanation from the additional superintendent at Model Jail, Chandigarh, on how an accused in last year’s Sector-5 firing case was shifted to an observation home in Hoshiarpur without the court’s permission, resulting in delay in trial. On January 19, 2024, Brar’s associates had fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5, Chandigarh, with one of the bullets hitting his parked car. (HT Photo)

“One of the accused, namely Kamaldeep Singh, has not been produced by the jail authority, rather a copy of letter from additional superintendent, Model Jail, addressed to superintendent, Special Home, Hoshiarpur, vide which the aforesaid has been shifted to Observation Home, Hoshiarpur, has been sent to this court by the additional superintendent,” observed the court, directing the jail official to give an explanation behind this move by April 25.

The court also issued fresh non-bailable warrants (NBW) against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and another accused Gurpreet, who remain absconding.

“However, NIA should make more efforts for the arrest of these accused and, therefore, fresh open NBWs be again issued for arresting these accused,” said the court.

On January 19, 2024, Brar’s associates had fired at a businessman’s residence in Sector 5, Chandigarh, with one of the bullets hitting his parked car.

The NIA found that Brar’s associates would target wealthy businessmen in Punjab, Chandigarh and other states for extortion. If the businessmen refused to pay up, they would be physically attacked or have their homes fired upon.

Barring the two against whom NBWs have been issued, police have arrested eight accused in the case, including Gurwinder Singh Laddy, Kashi Singh, Shubham Kumar Giri, Amritpal Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, Prem Singh, Sarbjeet Singh and Gagandeep Singh.