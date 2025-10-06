Chandigarh: Sector-53 housing scheme hits another hurdle, wait 3 more months for launch

Homebuyers will have to wait at least three more months for the launch of the Sector-53 housing scheme as Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) officials are now caught in limbo on whether to auction the entire land to a private developer or construct the flats on their own. This comes in wake of UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria’s directive to prioritise affordability in CHB’s upcoming projects. Earlier, the board was planning to launch the scheme before Diwali. In February 2023, the CHB revived the scheme with revised prices, but then UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit put it on hold in August 2023, stating that the city did not require a new housing project at that time. (HT File)

A senior CHB official said, “After the UT administrator’s directions during the September 11 meeting, we are uncertain whether to auction the land or take up the construction ourselves. We are awaiting the official minutes of the meeting before making a final decision.” The official confirmed that the launch may be delayed by at least three months.

During the September 11 meeting, Kataria had reportedly pulled up CHB officials over the high pricing of flats. Currently, the tentative prices stand at around ₹2.30 crore for a three-bedroom flat, ₹1.97 crore for a two-bedroom unit, and ₹74 lakh for an EWS flat. The administration had then instructed the officials to revise the pricing structure and increase the number of flats to make the project more affordable.

The Sector 53 housing scheme has faced multiple setbacks in the past. When it was first proposed in 2018, it received only 178 applications for 492 flats due to steep pricing — ₹1.8 crore for a three-bedroom unit, ₹1.5 crore for a two-bedroom, and ₹95 lakh for a one-bedroom flat. The lukewarm response forced the board to shelve the plan.

In February 2023, the CHB revived the scheme with revised prices, but then UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit put it on hold in August 2023, stating that the city did not require a new housing project at that time. His successor, Gulab Chand Kataria, revived it again in November 2024, paving the way for the current proposal.

A demand survey conducted earlier this year, which concluded on March 3, attracted 7,468 applicants for just 372 flats across three categories — almost 20 applicants per unit — reflecting strong demand. Applicants had deposited ₹10,000 each for HIG and MIG flats and ₹5,000 for EWS flats.

However, the steep hike in collector rates since April has pushed up the costs by 35-40%, further clouding the project’s affordability. During the demand survey, conducted just weeks before the new rates took effect, the estimated cost of a flat was ₹1.65 crore for a three-bedroom unit, ₹1.40 crore for a two-bedroom, and ₹55 lakh for an EWS unit.

Established in 1976 to provide affordable and quality housing in Chandigarh, the CHB last successfully launched a housing scheme in 2016, when it offered 200 two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 at ₹69 lakh each.