Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sees a Covid death after six months

Chandigarh sees a Covid death after six months

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 01:30 AM IST

A 92-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 15, Chandigarh, who was also suffering from prostate cancer with metastasis and pneumonia, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali. He was fully vaccinated against the virus and had also taken the booster dose, say officials.

The Chandigarh health department on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 related death after a gap of around six months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT health department on Tuesday reported a Covid-19 related death after a gap of around six months.

A 92-year-old Covid positive man, a resident of Sector 15, who was also suffering from prostate cancer with metastasis and pneumonia, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mohali. He was fully vaccinated against the virus and had also taken the booster dose, say officials.

The city had last seen a Covid death on August 26 last year. Since November last year, Covid cases have been on a decline in the city. In February (till date), the city has reported only four infections. In January, there were nine cases.

Since the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the UT has reported a total of 99,364 cases, of which 98,180 people recovered and 1,182 died.

Two city residents are currently infected with the virus and in home quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP