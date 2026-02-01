Chandigarh sees wettest January in 4 yrs, brace for rain today

With 63.6 mm rain, Chandigarh saw its wettest January in four years, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said, adding that residents can expect a rainy start to February as well. The last that the city had seen such a rainy January was in 2022 when the average stood at a whopping 207.7 mm. (HT Photo)

The city had recorded 13.7 mm rain on the first day of the year itself, followed by two more downpours in the later parts of the month. This January’s rain was 69% above average, Met officials said while adding that the normal average for the month is 37.6 mm.

The last that the city had seen such a rainy January was in 2022 when the average stood at a whopping 207.7 mm.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said this January’s above-normal rain was due to the multiple strong Western Disturbances affecting the region. The rain also dragged the average maximum temperature down to 17.5°C, lower than January 2025 when it was 20.1°C, and the average minimum temperature to 6.7°C, which was also lower than last year’s 8.7°C.

Paul further said that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is affecting the city, bringing chances of light to moderate rain on Sunday and Monday. He, however, said the system is likely to be weaker than the previous two spells. The system will be strongest on Sunday. While clear skies can be expected after Monday, snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, may cause cool winds to blow through the city and bring down the mercury.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the city’s maximum temperature dropped to 20.7°C (normal), from 22.2°C a day before. The minimum temperature also slipped from 8.8°C on Friday to 7.7°C on Saturday, a degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 19°C and 22°C while minimum temperature will remain between 9°C and 10°C.