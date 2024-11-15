Chandigarh: Senior citizen foils snatching attempt in Sector 23, one arrested

In a brazen daylight snatching incident, a 63-year-old Mauli Jagran resident was targeted by two men on a motorcycle on Wednesday in Sector 23. Police have registered an FIR under Sections 304(2), 317(2), 3(5) of the BNS and efforts are underway to trace the second accused, who remains at large, said police. (iStock)

The victim Shiv Dayal was transporting flowers in his three-wheeler from the railway station to Sector 23. Around 1.20 pm, while waiting on the road near Sanatan Dharam Mandir, two men approached him on a motorcycle from the Sector 22/23 light point. One of them, who was riding pillion, grabbed Dayal while the other forcibly snatched ₹1,700 and his Aadhaar card from his pocket in the process. The accused tried fleeing the scene on their motorcycle.

Acting quickly, Dayal raised an alarm and pursued the duo in his three-wheeler. Approximately 300 metres from the scene, the motorcycle skidded, causing both suspects to fall. While the pillion rider managed to escape, the driver, identified as 30-year-old Mohit, was apprehended by Dayal with the help of bystanders.

A police team reached the scene after being alerted and arrested Mohit of Phase 11, Mohali, along with the motorcycle.

Police have registered an FIR under Sections 304(2), 317(2), 3(5) of the BNS and efforts are underway to trace the second accused, who remains at large, said police.