Chandigarh sets 25km/h speed limit outside educational institutes, hospitals

The UT administrator had fixed a maximum speed limit of 25km/h for all vehicles around schools, higher educational institutions and hospitals in Chandigarh.

As per the notification issued by transport secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on Monday, the UT engineering department will install signages, specifying the speed limit, at the entry and exit points of these institutions as per Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards and in consultation with the Chandigarh traffic police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Manisha Choudhary said, “We had recommended the speed limit of 25kms around schools and hospitals as per the Motor Vehicle Act in the last Road Safety Council meeting held on July 27 which was approved by the council. Accordingly, we had sent the proposal to transport department, which has approved it and issued the necessary notification to this effect. Also, we have shared the cautionary signages to be installed around schools as per IRC standards.”

The SSP added that challaning won’t be done until the installation of signages is complete.

The move comes after the administration had simplified the speed limits on city roads to make it easier for people to follow in April 2021.

Experts hail move

Punjab traffic advisor and member of the state-level road safety council, Navdeep Asija said, “It is a much needed step. The IRC has guidelines for safety around schools, which includes things like footpaths and dropping zone for buses. All of it needs to be implemented for the safety of the students.” He added that an estimated 10% of fatalities involve kids who are crossing the road so extra care is needed for them.

Member of UT district road safety committee Harman Sidhu also hailed the move but said it took too long to implement it. “While discussions to regularise speed limits started in 2020 itself, the speed limit for schools should have been notified at that time itself.” He added that the ‘school ahead’ warning signages are also missing in front of many schools.

Referring to the Carmel tree collapse tragedy, he said that the authorities must not wait for a disaster to happen for taking corrective steps. “Punjab had notified this speed limit a while back. Keeping the speed limit as 40km/h especially outside schools was risky for the kids,” he said.

While some people were complaining about the speed limit being too less, Asija added, “Most schools and colleges have been made on V3 roads (roads inside the sector) where speed limit is already 40 km/h. If people are driving fast here, then action must be taken against them.”