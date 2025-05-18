Chandigarh: Sewerage infra work starts in Sectors 45, 46

To address persistent issues of sewer blockages, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has started upgrading sewerage infrastructure in Sectors 45 and 46 with an estimated cost of ₹20 lakh, area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi said on Friday. The matter is being monitored by municipal commissioner Amit Kumar. (HT Photo)

Gabi added, “For a long time, residents of certain areas in my ward have been facing issues due to blocked sewers. Upon inspection, it was found that sewer pipes near Gurudwara Sahib, Sector 46-D, and in Sectors 45-A and D were either damaged or compressed, leading to frequent blockages and inconvenience. We approached municipal officials and drafted a special agenda to get the project approved.”

In Sector 45-D, the sewer line running through rehri market is being redirected and cut from the residential area and connected to the main line, which will help eliminate future blockages. Additionally, grease chambers are being constructed near Gurudwara Sahib in Sector 46-D which will prevent sewer blockages in the future.

