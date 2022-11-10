Chandigarh ‘sexual harassment’ case: Govt schoolteachers seek amendment in POCSO Act

: Hundreds of government school teachers in the UT on Wednesday assembled at the Masjid Ground in Sector 20 and expressed resentment over the arrest of a teacher last week.

A teacher at a government school in the city was arrested last week for allegedly sexually abusing a Class-7 student for over a month.

The teachers expressed anger over the decision to arrest the teacher without conducting an inquiry into a complaint lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They also signed a memorandum addressed to the UT adviser to administrator for conducting a free and fair inquiry into the incident and submit the report within a week to the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR), court or both.

Teachers prepared a memorandum for sending it to the home minister, law minister, Union government, Law Commission of India and MPs and seek amendment to Section 19 of the POCSO Act and add a one-step ahead mechanism to discuss the complaint before any committee is formed under any Act which gives appropriate chance of hearing to both parties so that any undue harassment to accused may be checked.

They were in the favour of the Act but said amendment to any Act would give better implementation and provide a conducive environment to implement the Act.