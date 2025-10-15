Chandigarh shares vision for tourism at national conference in Udaipur

A two-day States and Union Territories Tourism Ministers’ Conference began in Udaipur on October 14, focusing on the development of destinations of global standards. The event witnessed the participation of Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who shared the stage with Union minister of tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Union minister of tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the national conference in Udaipur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

UT secretary (tourism) Mandip Singh Brar presented Chandigarh’s vision to position itself as a world-class tourist destination through an integrated tourism circuit approach. He outlined detailed plans to upgrade infrastructure and visitor facilities at key attractions such as the Capitol Complex, Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake, Le Corbusier Centre, and the Government Museum and Art Gallery, under the performance linked incentive framework of the Union ministry of tourism.

Brar also proposed the development of a tourism hub, featuring an Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre and a Concert Hall, with support from the ministry, to promote cultural and business tourism in the city.

During his address, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, who also hails from Udaipur, expressed gratitude to the ministry for organising the conference in the city of lakes and shared his personal association with the State of Rajasthan. He highlighted Chandigarh’s diverse attractions and its potential to emerge as a global tourism destination.

Describing Chandigarh as a shining example of modern urban planning and architecture, Kataria emphasised the administration’s commitment to cleanliness, greenery, and environmental sustainability. He noted that the city’s green cover has increased from 45% to 51% over the past two years, setting new benchmarks in sustainable urban development.

The conference serves as a key platform to frame strategies for sustainable and responsible tourism, develop new tourism circuits, and strengthen Centre–State coordination to collectively promote India as a premier global tourism destination.