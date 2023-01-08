Chandigarh shivers as mercury drops to 11.1°C

In no respite from the intense winter chill, city’s maximum temperature dropped further to 11.1°C on Saturday, making it the coldest day of the season so far.

At 11.1°C, the maximum temperature was 9.3 degrees below normal and made Saturday the sixth consecutive “severe cold day”. Along with steady dip in the mercury, the city has been recording severe cold days daily since Monday. In December, too, two severe cold days were logged on the 24th and 25th.

A severe cold day is declared when the minimum temperature drops below 10°C and the maximum is more than 6.5 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature rose slightly from 5°C on Friday to 5.7°C on Saturday, but was still 0.4 degree below normal. So far this season, at 2.8°C, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded on December 24.

Meanwhile, with two Western Disturbances expected to affect the city one after the other from Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the chilly conditions.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to anywhere between 14°C and 18°C and the minimum temperature to around 8°C to 10°C.

11 challaned for drunk driving

Intensifying checks amid the foggy weather, the Chandigarh Traffic Police issued 11 challans for drunk driving and impounded four vehicles on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

To curb drunk driving, the traffic police had laid three check posts in different locations of the city. The staff was instructed to follow safety guidelines meticulously in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since January 1, a total of 84 people have been challaned and 45 vehicles have been impounded as part of the special drive.