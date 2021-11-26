Chandigarh SI suspended for taking bribes from fellow cops

A sub-inspector posted with the police establishment branch in Chandigarh has been suspended following complaints of corruption.

The order issued by superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Meena states that sub-inspector (SI) Kamal Pal Singh has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and sent to police lines.

The police establishment branch looks after various establishment matters including transfers of constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors.

Sources said the SI was suspended following complaints that he was taking money in lieu of facilitating transfers of other cops. The amount paid ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000, depending upon the rank, it is learnt.