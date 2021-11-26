Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh SI suspended for taking bribes from fellow cops
chandigarh news

Chandigarh SI suspended for taking bribes from fellow cops

Posted in the establishment branch of Chandigarh Police, the SI was allegedly taking money in lieu of facilitating transfers of other cops
SI suspended in Chandigarh: The amount paid ranged from 10,000 to 20,000, depending upon the cop’s rank, it is learnt (PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A sub-inspector posted with the police establishment branch in Chandigarh has been suspended following complaints of corruption.

The order issued by superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Meena states that sub-inspector (SI) Kamal Pal Singh has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and sent to police lines.

The police establishment branch looks after various establishment matters including transfers of constables, head constables, sub-inspectors and inspectors.

Sources said the SI was suspended following complaints that he was taking money in lieu of facilitating transfers of other cops. The amount paid ranged from 10,000 to 20,000, depending upon the rank, it is learnt.

