Chandigarh: Sibal backs Tewari, attacks Modi for no development in 10 years

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Wednesday backed Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari, saying, “No one is better qualified than Tewari to represent the Union Territory in the Parliament.” Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal addressing the media during a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Sibal, who joined Tewari’s campaign in his capacity as a fellow lawyer and a concerned citizen, condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for not doing any work in the last 10 years. He said Tewari commanded respect from leaders across the political spectrum for his articulate and well-informed speeches in the Parliament.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Addressing the media during a press conference at Chandigarh Press Club, the Rajya Sabha member lamented that the PM almost destroyed all robust and autonomous institutions in the country except the judiciary.

“Our independence and democracy are in grave peril today,” he said, while accusing Modi of lowering the prestige and dignity of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). He pointed out that the type of speeches that Modi had made in the recent past were pathetic and such speeches will not enhance the reputation of even a block-level leader.

He slammed the PM for his “mujra” remark against Opposition leaders, saying, “Had there been any achievements to show, he would not have talked about ‘mujra’, ‘mangalsutra’ and ‘vote jihad’.”

The Rajya Sabha member was also critical of abusing laws like the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) to destroy dissent and differences of opinion. “The government was more interested in the import of the goods and components, which can be easily manufactured in the country,” he remarked.

Sibal, who completed his education in Chandigarh and began his law practice at Punjab and Haryana high court, praised the city’s people and hoped they would choose the right candidate.

Sibal questioned Modi’s meditation at Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari from Thursday to Saturday. “It is good if he is going to Kanyakumari for ‘prayashchit’ (atonement),” he said, adding, “The person who does not understand the meaning of ‘vivek’ (wisdom), what ‘dhyan’ (meditation) he will do.”

“If he is going for ‘prayashchit’, then it is a good thing or if he is going to take inspiration from writings and speeches of Swami Vivekanand, even then it is good,” Sibal added. The PM will meditate at Dhyan Mandapam, where Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about “Bharat Mata”.