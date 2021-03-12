Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh sizzles at 33.3°C; rain, gusty winds likely on Friday
chandigarh news

Chandigarh sizzles at 33.3°C; rain, gusty winds likely on Friday

While the day temperature rose from 32.1°C on Wednesday to 33.3°C on Thursday, the night temperature decreased from 19.2°C to 15.2°C
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 01:35 AM IST
Mirages appeared on the Sector 9 and 10 dividing road in Chandigarh on Thursday afternoon as the maximum temperature went six degrees above normal. (Keshav Singh/HT)

After record-breaking heat in February, mercury continues to soar in the city, settling at 33.3°C on Thursday, which was six degrees above normal.

However, relief is likely on Friday when light to moderate rain is expected.

“A western disturbance is active in the region and may bring along rain up to 30mm, along with gusty winds and thunder. The rain will stop on Saturday, but may resume on Sunday due to the same system of western disturbances. Thereafter, maximum temperature may drop below 30°C,” said an official at the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, while the day temperature rose from 32.1°C on Wednesday to 33.3°C on Thursday, the night temperature decreased from 19.2°C to 15.2°C.

In the next three, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 16°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP