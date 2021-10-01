Chandigarh: SK Tomar takes charge as PU dean research

SK Tomar from PU’s department of mathematics has been appointed as dean research by V-C Raj Kumar. He took charge on Thursday. Tomar has 116 publications in international journals and has delivered more than 125 lectures.

Woman loses mobile phone to snatcher

A vegetable seller lost her mobile phone to a snatcher in the grain market of Sector 26 on Thursday. Ruby, 41, told the police that she had come with her husband to the market and was targeted when she was browsing on her phone. An FIR has been registered.

Citizens’ group meets guv for therapeutic village

Three executive committee members of “Citizens for Inclusive Living”, Neelu Sarin, Dr Simmi Waraich and Aditya Vikram , met Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday to set up a therapeutic village in the city. The “Serenity Therapeutic Village” is aimed at being an inclusive community for senior citizens and persons with mental disabilities, who don’t need acute institutional care, as per the project proposal and representation. Purohit said he will discuss the project with administration officials.

Interactive session with Chhattisgarh minister

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised an interactive session with Chhattisgarh minister of commerce and industries Kawasi Lakhma on Thursday. Lakhma shared that electronics, engineering, food processing, ethanol, gems, jewellery and forest produce were the priority sectors of the state. He assured that Chattisgarh will offer natural resources, surplus power and ease of doing business to new investors. Madhu Sudan Vij, chair, chandigarh chapter, PHDCCI, briefed the minister about the economic profile of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana.

Andhra man held with illicit liquor

Chandigarh Police arrested one Karrinanaji, 32, of Andhra Pradesh with 48 bottles of countrymade liquor in his possession near Daria village on September 29. A case under the Excise Act was registered. He was later granted bail.

Entrepreneurship project concludes

The Haryana government’s department of skills development and industrial training, along with Medha Learning Foundation, concluded the employability and entrepreneurship project at Kaushal Bhawan. The ceremony was chaired by Sanjiv Sharma, joint director, SDIT.

Shop owner arrested for selling adulterated item

In the case of 4,370 adulterated ‘Tata Tea’ packets, Panchkula police have arrested Sajid Husain, the manager of wholesale shop ‘ Shri Mahabir Sales’. A team from Sector-20 police station had confiscated tea worth ₹15 lakh on Tuesday. A case has been registered against five people.

‘World Maritime Day’ celebrated

The Merchant Navy Officers Association (MNOA), Chandigarh, in association with Himachal Seafarers Association, celebrated World Maritime Day at IMA Complex auditorium on Thursday. The main focus of the event, Seafarers: At the Core of Shipping’s Future, was to emphasise on the invaluable role seafarers play in building trade between countries.

Punjab U-19 lads lose to Baroda

Baroda beat Punjab by 52 runs in their Elite Group D opening match during the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for U-19 played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, on Thursday. Punjab won the toss and invited Baroda to bat. Baroda scored 275 for nine in 50 overs. Jadav Rajvirsinh (81) and Harsh Desai (54) were the main scorers for Baroda. For Punjab, Uday Saharan (2 for 39), Harshdeep Singh (2 for 52) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (2 for 44) were the most successful wicket takers. Replying, Punjab were bundled out for 223 in 45.4 overs. Uday Saharan (73) and skipper Ridham Satyawan (53) top-scored for Punjab. For Baroda, Priyanshu Moliya (4 for 38) bowled superbly.