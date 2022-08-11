Chandigarh: Snag leaves several areas powerless for hours

Power supply to several areas of the city, mainly northern sectors of 17, 22, 27, 28, 21 and Manimajra, remained disrupted for several hours on Wednesday after a technical snag developed in the transmission line from Nalagarh to Chandigarh.

Though UT officials claimed that power supply was normalised after three hours, residents of several areas, who were left without electricity in the sultry weather, complained that it was erratic well into the evening.

The disruption not only impacted the households and commercial establishments, but also led to work disruption in government offices and sampark centres. In some areas, residents also reported erratic water supply due to power outages. Helpline numbers remained largely unresponsive as residents tried to lodge their complaints.

Vinod Vashisht, convener of the City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said, “Many parts of the city witnessed power outages after a long spell of uninterrupted supply. The UT electricity department should consider tweeting out such important information so that residents can stay prepared.”

Rahul Mahajan, a resident of Sector 20, said, “There was no electricity the entire day. The supply resumed in the evening, but it remained erratic. The department should have made arrangement so that people didn’t suffer in such hot and humid conditions.”

A UT administration official said that there was problem with the transmission line which has been laid from Nalagarh, due to which the power was affected in the northern areas of the city.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha, said, “There was disruption in the transmission line coming from Nalagarh and It took workers around three hours to restore the supply. Northern sectors were majorly affected. In other sectors, we had to resort to power cuts to manage the dip in supply due to problem in transmission line. Load shedding was done due to load restrictions.”

