Chandigarh: Social worker roughed up over parking

A driver working with the Haryana irrigation department has been detained for roughing up social worker, police said on Wednesday.

Complainant Sandeep Kumar, founder of Open Eye Foundation, was in October 2020 praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a mobile library and providing free books to poor children.

The accused, Mohd Talib, of Sector 23, was arrested as a preventive measure.

Sandeep complained of being assaulted over a parking slot in Sector-37 market. He told the police that the accused had parked his Mahindra Bolero, on which Haryana Government was written, behind his car. When he asked Talib to move his SUV, the latter got into an argument and slapped Sandeep. Talib fled the spot earlier, but was later traced. A DDR has been registered in this case.