 Chandigarh SSP (Traffic and Security) assumes charge - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh SSP (Traffic and Security) assumes charge

Chandigarh SSP (Traffic and Security) assumes charge

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 12, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Chandigarh SSP Sumer Pratap Singh said his priority will be enforcement and education. “Traffic police is a force to reckon with and I will ensure the same standards are met during my tenure as well,” he said

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic and Security) Sumer Pratap Singh assumed charge on Monday.

Chandigarh SSP Sumer Pratap Singh after assuming charge. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh SSP Sumer Pratap Singh after assuming charge. (HT Photo)

A 2012 batch IPS officer, Pratap was earlier posted as DCP Panchkula and has joined UT police on a three-year deputation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The post of SSP (Traffic and Security) had been lying vacant since November 30 last year when former SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary had relinquished the charge on November 30, 2023.

While talking to HT, Pratap said his priority will be enforcement and education. “Chandigarh Traffic police is a force to reckon with and I will ensure the same standards are met during my tenure as well,” he said.

The new SSP added that he will focus on bringing the best of technology and ensure further modernisation of the force. “With use of drone cameras and body cameras, I will ensure better enforcement,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On