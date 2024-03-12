Chandigarh SSP (Traffic and Security) assumes charge

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic and Security) Sumer Pratap Singh assumed charge on Monday. Chandigarh SSP Sumer Pratap Singh after assuming charge. (HT Photo)

A 2012 batch IPS officer, Pratap was earlier posted as DCP Panchkula and has joined UT police on a three-year deputation.

The post of SSP (Traffic and Security) had been lying vacant since November 30 last year when former SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary had relinquished the charge on November 30, 2023.

While talking to HT, Pratap said his priority will be enforcement and education. “Chandigarh Traffic police is a force to reckon with and I will ensure the same standards are met during my tenure as well,” he said.

The new SSP added that he will focus on bringing the best of technology and ensure further modernisation of the force. “With use of drone cameras and body cameras, I will ensure better enforcement,” he said.