Chandigarh: Stalker assaults woman in Sector 45

A man from Burail village in Chandigarh has been booked for stalking and assaulting a 20-year-old woman after she reportedly snapped all ties with him.

In her complaint, the woman told police that she came in contact with the accused, Yuvraj, in 2018. They became friends, but later when she came to know about his alleged criminal past, she stopped talking to him.

The woman alleged that when she stopped picking up his phone calls, Yuvraj started calling on her mother’s mobile number. She alleged that he used to stalk and harass her, and even assaulted and tried to molest her near Dev Samaj College in Sector 45 on September 24.

Police have registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused is yet to be arrested.

The woman’s family has alleged that Yuvraj has a criminal background and even remained in jail. Police are verifying it.