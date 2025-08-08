Chandigarh: Students of Chitkara University shines at international sports stage

Two students of Chitkara University secured podium finishes on the international sports stage. Payas Jain, a first-year MBA student, secured the silver medal in Men’s Doubles at the WTT Contender Buenos Aires in Argentina. Competing against top international talent, Payas showcased exceptional skill and determination, reinforcing his position as one of India’s rising stars in table tennis. Devika Sihag (HT Photo)

At the same time, Devika Sihag, a third-year BBA student at Chitkara Business School, made history by winning India’s first-ever bronze medal in Mixed Team Badminton at the World University Games 2025 held in Germany. The university said that Sihag’s achievement marks a landmark moment for Indian university sports and highlights her consistent focus and discipline on the court.

“These outstanding performances underline Chitkara University’s strong support system for students who strive for excellence beyond academics. The university offers world-class infrastructure, expert mentorship, and an environment that empowers students to pursue their dreams with confidence,” said Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor of the university.

“We are immensely proud of both Payas and Devika. Their achievements speak volumes about their dedication and hard work, and also reflect the university’s belief in creating opportunities for students to excel in every field,” she added.