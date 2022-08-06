Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake’s floodgate opened third time in a month

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 06, 2022 03:02 AM IST
The lake’s floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet
Sukhna Lake’s water level reached 1,162.70 feet on Friday evening, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With the water level of Sukhna Lake nearing the danger mark once again, a floodgate of the lake was opened on Friday night.

The water level had reached 1,162.70 feet, only marginally lower than the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The lake’s floodgates have been opened twice already this year, first on July 17, when the water level had reached 1,162.45 feet and then on July 31, when it had touched 1,162.7 feet.

UT officials said incessant rains in the catchment areas of the lake had led to water level repeatedly rising high.

While the danger mark of the lake is 1,163 feet, officials open one floodgate when it gets close to it to let out water in a more controlled manner. Last year, the floodgates had to be opened five times.

