Chandigarh: Sukhna Lake to remain shut till 2 pm on March 28 amid Surya Kiran air show

Chandigarh is all set to witness a spectacular aerial display as the Indian Air Force’s elite Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team takes to the skies over Sukhna Lake on March 27 and 28. The venue capacity has been capped at 10,000 visitors per day. (HT Photo)

In view of the event and preparations, Sukhna Lake will remain closed to the public till 2 pm on March 28.

The much-anticipated civil air display will be held between 10.30 am and 11.30 am on both days, with slight variation in timing on March 28 when the show will begin at 10.40 am. The Surya Kiran team is expected to perform its signature high-speed manoeuvres and precision formations, promising a rare visual treat against the scenic backdrop of the lake.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the event held significant importance for the city and was expected to draw enthusiastic participation from the public. He added that elaborate arrangements had been put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the show. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest on March 28.

Entry to the venue will be strictly regulated through passes, which have been made available on the Chandigarh Tourism app at a cost of ₹100 per person. The venue capacity has been capped at 10,000 visitors per day.

To facilitate transportation, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) buses will operate from seven designated pick-up and drop points across the city that will ferry visitors for free to and from the venue. Private vehicles will not be permitted anywhere near Sukhna Lake on both days. Authorities have advised visitors to strictly adhere to the boarding points mentioned on their passes. The last pick-up timing for buses has been fixed at 9 am.

Adequate arrangements for drinking water and sanitation will be provided at the venue.

As part of disaster preparedness, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with speedboats, life jackets and cranes, will be deployed at Sukhna Lake. Special arrangements, including wheelchairs, have been made for the convenience of persons with disabilities.

Meanwhile, senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said over 1,300 police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic, security and crowd control during the event.

Instructions:

To ensure air display safety and security measures, bags, briefcases, hand bags, eatables or any other packets are not permitted. There is no provision for safekeeping of any item.

Only transparent water bottles will be permitted, and visitors are requested not to carry any eatables, as food items may attract birds and potentially interfere with the air show.

The general public is advised not to bring children below the age of six years to the venue.

The CTU buses will be deployed for transporting the public to the Sukhna Lake and the entry to the air show will be strictly through the tickets purchased through the Tourism App.

Public is advised to use the designated bus stops as mentioned on their tickets for a hassle-free experience. Private vehicles will not be permitted anywhere near Sukhna Lake on both show days.