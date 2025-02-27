Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Swinging Shers, 100 Horses lead respective groups on Day 1 of Chasma Shah Golf Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 27, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The final round of the tournament will take place on Thursday and the winners will be rewarded with trips to Vietnam and Thailand

Team Swinging Shers, comprising Dr Jaspreet Batth and Parampreet, took the lead in Group A with a net score of 60.2 on Day 1 of the 9th Chasma Shah Team Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday.

Players Parampreet Sidhu and Dr Jaspreet Batth (right) during the Chasma Shah Golf Team Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Players Parampreet Sidhu and Dr Jaspreet Batth (right) during the Chasma Shah Golf Team Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Close behind, team captain Raider, featuring Randeep Nabha and YS Bains, secured second place with a net score of 63.

In Group B, team 100 Horses, led by Abhishek and Arjun, topped the leaderboard with a net score of 65.4, followed by Soaring Eagles’ Puneet Sood and Amrik Randhawa at 65.8.

With 40 teams competing, the first day saw an intense contest with only a few strokes separating the top contenders.

The winners will be rewarded with trips to Vietnam and Thailand.

The final round of the tournament will take place on Thursday.

