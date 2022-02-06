Chandigarh: Teen among four arrested for burglaries

Police have nabbed three men and a 15-year-old boy for burglaries at factories in city’s industrial areas.

The accused, Ganga Dhar, alias Anna, 20, of Dhanas; Saleem, 20, of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, and Ram Milan, alias Tinda, 21, of Hallomajra, along with the juvenile, were caught from near the mandi ground in Ram Darbar.

According to police, all adult accused were habitual offenders with multiple burglary cases registered against them in different police stations of the city.

They were arrested in connection with an FIR lodged on February 2 after an industrialist, Rahul Khandelwal, complained theft of a safe from his office in Industrial Area, Phase 2. The safe contained cash, coins, receipts and cheques for ₹16.3 lakh, along with important documents.

Police said the accused were also involved in the theft of a laptop, Apple iPhone, religious idols and cutlery items from Krishna Agencies, Industrial Area, Phase 2, owned by Parminder Singh. CCTV cameras at both spots were smashed by the accused.

All accused were produced in court Saturday. While the adults were sent to one-day police remand, the teenager was sent to juvenile home.

