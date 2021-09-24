Chandigarh: Teen found pregnant; rape case registered

Police registered a rape case on Thursday after a 14-year-old girl was found to be four months pregnant.

As per police, the victim, a resident of Hallomajra, has not named the accused yet but it’s likely to be someone she knows. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station under Sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Snatcher arrested in Sector 26

Chandigarh A 22-year-old man has been arrested for snatching a phone and ₹700 from a pedestrian at Bapu Dham Colony (BDC) lightpoint on Wednesday evening. The accused has been identified as Karan alias Kanan. The victim, Dalip Kumar of Bapu Dham Colony, said he knows the accused and informed the police immediately. Meanwhile, police arrested Karan from his house in BDC and recovered the stolen items. He has been sent to judicial custody.

11 new members inducted into CBM, one dismissed

Chandigarh The first annual general meeting of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal after the Covid outbreak was held on Thursday. As many as 11 new members were inducted, while a member Kailash Jain was dismissed for operating a parallel traders’ body with a similar name. Meanwhile, general secretary Sanjeev Chadha distributed copies of the MOU signed between the municipal corporation and MC coordination committee of CBM.

HP man arrested for supplying drugs

Panchkula Police arrested a resident of Himachal Pradesh for drug peddling on Thursday. The accused has been identified Mandeep Kumar from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. Police had arrested a Manish, a resident of Majra Mehtab village, with three-gram heroin on September 21. He had told police that Mandeep provided him the drugs.

Lecture on Pakistan’s nuclear brinkmanship at PU

Chandigarh The department of defence and national security studies, Panjab University, organised a special webinar on the theme “Pakistan’s nuclear brinkmanship” on Thursday. It was conducted by Shalini Chawla, a distinguished fellow who heads Pakistan and Afghanistan studies at the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), New Delhi. She explained that it is important to understand Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine, as it is an unwritten document.

US study centre started at CU

Mohali Michael Rosenthal, director of the US embassy’s North India office, inaugurated the US studies centre at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Thursday. The centre aims to create opportunities for students to study at top institutions in USA. Rosenthal said the centre is a symbol of further improving relationship between the US and India.

Mohali man held with stolen motorcycle

Chandigarh Police arrested a Mohali man with a stolen motorcycle near Karan Taxi Stand in Sector 38 West on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sarwan Mahto, 31. He was using a fake registration plate while he was arrested, police said. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station.

PGI professor honoured by Asian Society

Chandigarh Dr Mahesh Prakash, a professor at the department of radiodiagnosis, PGIMER, was honoured by Asian Musculoskeletal Society (AMS) during its 23rd annual meeting in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The professor was honoured for his immense contribution to education and teaching of MSK radiology in the Asian region. He is the current chairman of the education committee of AMS.

Workshop on good research practices

Chandigarh The Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, organised a one day workshop on good research practices (GCP) on Thursday for members of its research and ethics committee. Dr Samir Malhotra, professor and head, department of pharmacology PGIMER was present on the occasion.

Afghan students meet Chandigarh administrator

Chandigarh A delegation of Afghan Students’ Unity Group in Chandigarh, accompanied by Pramod Sharma, coordinator of Yuvsatta, an NGO, met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan on Thursday. Purohit listened to the issues of Afghan students regarding admissions to higher courses, payment of fees and stay at hostels and promised to take up the same with the administration on priority.

PU: Pharmacovigilance in focus at webinar

Chandigarh The University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, in association with Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Punjab, organised a webinar on pharmacovigilance on Thursday. It was conducted by Gurpreet Singh, associate director of medical writing, Parexel.