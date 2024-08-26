Chandigarh: Teenager stabbed in Dhanas, hospitalised

A 19-year-old student from EWS Colony, Dhanas, was hospitalised after being stabbed during a violent altercation with three assailants. HT Image

Badal reported that he was attacked on the morning of August 17.

According to Badal’s statement, he and his friend Ravi were standing in the parking lot near EWS Colony around 10 am when Vishnu, Bantu, and Salman confronted them. The trio had previously been involved in a fight with Ravi on August 16.

During the confrontation, Salman allegedly restrained Badal by holding his hands, while Bantu held him from behind. Vishnu then reportedly stabbed Badal below the navel on the right side.

Following the attack, Ravi rushed Badal to PGI Chandigarh in a PCR vehicle for emergency treatment. Badal, who was in severe pain, was unable to provide a detailed statement until his condition improved. He has now requested legal action against the attackers, who he believes he will be able to recognise if they appear before him.

A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police are investigating the incident and seeking to apprehend the accused.