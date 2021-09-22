Chandigarh theft : 30,000, CCTV camera stolen from medicine shop

Two thefts have been reported from different parts of the city.

The owner of a medicine shop in Sector 24, Chandigarh, reported ₹30,000, a CCTV camera, DVR and documents stolen.

The victim, Rajiv Kumar Pusri, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, stated in his complaint that his shop remains closed on Sunday. When he returned on Monday, he found the back door of the shop open and the items and cash stolen. A case has been registered under Section 380 of Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station.

Laptop stolen under garb of help

A laptop was stolen from a resident of Sector 56 by three unidentified men on the pretext of offering help. The victim, Anoop, told the police that he works as photographer and was covering a function in Morni from 7.30pm to 11pm. He was on his way back home in his scooter, when the vehicle ran out of fuel near Shahpur Chowk. Three unidentified men offered their help. One of them sat pillion on the scooter, while the other two pushed it till Sector 39/40 lightpoint, from where they all left. Anoop said that after they left, he found his laptop missing from his bag. Based on his complaint, a case under Section 379 of IPC was registered at Sector 39 police station.