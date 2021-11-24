Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Chandigarh third in country on sustainable development goals index
chandigarh news

Chandigarh third in country on sustainable development goals index

The sustainable development goals index has been launched in collaboration with Indo-German Development Cooperation and Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar launched the index on Tuesday in Delhi in which chandigarh figured at number three
Out of 56 urban areas ranked in the sustainable development goals index, 44 are with population above one million. Twelve are state capitals, including Chandigarh,with population of less than a million (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 24, 2021 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In the Niti Aayog’s inaugural Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Urban India Index, the Chandigarh has been adjudged as the third best city in the country.

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh with a composite score of 75.50 points is the top ranking city, while Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu with 73.29 points is second. Chandigarh scored 72.36 points.

The index has been launched in collaboration with Indo-German Development Cooperation. Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar launched the index on Tuesday in Delhi. The SDG Urban Index and Dashboard ranks 56 urban areas on 77 SDG indicators across 46 targets of the SDG framework.

Out of 56 urban areas ranked in the index, 44 are with population above one million. Twelve are state capitals with population of less than a million.

For each SDG, the urban areas are ranked on a scale of 0-100. A score of 100 implies that the urban area has achieved the targets set for 2030.

