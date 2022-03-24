Chandigarh | Three arrested for stealing ACs, 7 units recovered

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 24, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Police arrested three persons for allegedly stealing air-conditioners (AC), recovering 7 outdoor units from their possession.

The accused, identified as Sunny Kapoor, 36, of Hallomajra, Tarshni, 22, of Ram Darbar Phase 2 and Aashif, 26, of Derabassi, are likely to have been involved in previous cases and police is expecting to make more recoveries.

Police said all three accused worked as AC mechanics and used to steal units during winter season, selling off the compressors or complete outdoor units later.

While two of the accused Sunny Kapoor and Tarshni have been sent to judicial custody, the third accused Aashif has been sent to one-day police remand.

